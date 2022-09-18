The Denver Broncos offense struggled massively in the first half against the Houston Texans on Sunday, and an early injury to Jerry Jeudy only made matters worse. Jeudy exited in the first half after sustaining a shoulder injury. After getting examined by the Broncos’ medical staff, Jeudy is officially questionable to return to the game, per Adam Schefter.

Broncos’ WR Jerry Jeudy is questionable to return today due to a shoulder injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2022

Jeudy was targeted three times in the first quarter before sustaining the shoulder injury. He caught one reception for 11 yards. His absence has stifled the Broncos’ offense, as Russell Wilson couldn’t get anything going through the air in the first half.

Wilson completed just three of his first 12 pass attempts on the evening, amassing just 38 yards through the air. With Jeudy sidelined, Courtland Sutton became the focal point of Denver’s aerial attack, allowing the Texans to focus more heavily upon him.

Broncos fans will be hoping Jeudy can return at some point in the second half. The fact that the Broncos didn’t rule the wide receiver out for the game immediately is certainly a good sign that he has a chance to return, but fans will have to wait and see in that regard.

Broncos star cornerback Patrick Surtain II was also deemed questionable after suffering a similar shoulder injury to Jeudy in the game.

In Week 1, Jeudy was the Broncos’ leading receiver. He caught four receptions on seven targets for 102 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown reception during the loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

With Jeudy sidelined and the Broncos offense struggling, some boos could be heard from the stands at Mile High Stadium.