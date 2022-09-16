Denver Broncos: 4 bold predictions for Week 2 vs. Texans

Not many predictions ended up being correct for the Denver Broncos in week one, considering they were beaten by the underdog Seattle Seahawks. Despite the Broncos suffering the embarrassing loss in primetime, they are still considered to be favorites against their next opponent, the Houston Texans. This weekend, the Broncos will look to get their first win of the season in their home opener. Here are some Broncos Week 2 predictions.

Broncos Week 2 Predictions

Russell Wilson will have a multi-TD game

In last week’s loss, Wilson didn’t necessarily play poorly. In fact, he played pretty well. He threw for 340 yards, had a passer rating of 101.3, and had one touchdown and no interceptions. The Broncos’ offense had no problem moving up and down the field. The Broncos’ biggest enemy though was not just their red zone offense, but their goal line offense. On two separate potentially game-altering drives, the Broncos’ fumbled at the goal line. The Broncos were literally inches from coming out of week one 1-0. But unfortunately, that was not the case.

Like the Seahawks, the Texans’ secondary is not much to write home about. If the Broncos can continue protecting Wilson, he could have himself an even better game than last week.

The Broncos offensive line will protect Wilson but will kill drives with penalties

Holy cow, the Broncos had an issue with penalties last game. While a small chunk of the calls could be argued as being poorly called, the team still racked up entirely too many of them. Over time you could tell the players were actually starting to get frustrated by the calls, which unfortunately led to more penalties.

The Broncos had more than a couple delay of game and holding penalties. While the delay of game penalties could be credited to the loud Seahawks fans, the holding penalties were self-inflicted. Left tackle Garett Bolles had a history of holding penalties early in his career. He started to show progress, and the Broncos signed him to a contract extension. Right after the extension was signed, Bolles started to slightly regress. Bolles regression is a bit worrisome considering how important the left tackle position is. And holding penalties can end up really killing drives, especially if it negates a huge play.

The Broncos probably won’t fix their penalty issues in one game, but hopefully, they will fix them over time. Expect the offensive line to have a couple of drive-killing holding penalties against the Texans.

Davis Mills will have a solid game against the Broncos’ secondary

Texans QB Davis Mills has had an interesting NFL career to date. The Texans aren’t considered to be a serious contender in the league, and are nowhere close to a Super Bowl championship. Despite the team lacking a serious identity, Mills has been a pleasant surprise for them at QB. Not much has been expected of him considering he is the QB for the Texans, but he has seemed to perform pretty well regardless.

In the Texans’ week one game against the Indianapolis Colts, Mills threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns. The Texans ended up shocking the Colts, and the game ended in a tie. The Colts, who have an elite running back and a supposedly great defense, were unable to get the victory against the Texans.

The Broncos’ secondary should not underestimate Mills and the Texans’ offense. They cannot fall face-first into this trap game like they did last week against the Seahawks. With some key injuries on the Broncos’ defense and the fact that they’re still trying to work on their communication problems, Mills might have himself a solid stat line at the end of the game.

Jerry Jeudy will be the best-performing Broncos WR

Is this the year that Jeudy will finally light up secondaries? With an elite quarterback finally throwing him the ball for the first time in his pro career, hopefully, the answer is yes.

"When I get in that end zone, y'all are gonna feel me." – @jerryjeudy ™️ 📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/eICehKKZ14 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 13, 2022

Last week against the Seahawks, Jeudy had 102 receiving yards, averaged 25.5 yards per catch, and had one touchdown. As mentioned earlier, the Texans’ secondary isn’t out of this world. If the Broncos gameplan correctly, give Wilson a clean pocket, and don’t hurt themselves with silly penalties, Jeudy could have himself an ever better game than last week. He will have to battle for catches with the rest of the stacked Broncos wide receiver core, though.