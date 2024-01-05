Are Sean Payton's Broncos preparing for a departure?

There have been a lot of twists and turns in the Denver Broncos system in the past few weeks. Russell Wilson might leave after Sean Payton's tough decision to bench him. Jarrett Stidham was the first option for the squad at the quarterback position. Now, it looks like the veteran offensive engine is getting more competition. Ben DiNucci is expected to sign a futures deal with the squad. He outlined his intentions in his latest statement, via Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette.

“Monday morning, I’ll come back and sign a futures contract for next year, so I’m excited about that. Any time you can have consistency as a quarterback, I think it is good. Having a second year with Sean, Davis, and Joe will be helpful for me,” Ben DiNucci said about his plans with the Broncos.

It looks like Sean Payton is preparing for the possible departure of Russell Wilson with this move. After the Broncos veteran quarterback got benched for Jarrett Stidham, he has shown a lot of signs of being disgruntled.

They will need a backup offensive engine if Wilson walks and it sounds like DiNucci is happy to help Payton. He even gave the Broncos head honcho his flowers, “Sean is very hands-on with the quarterbacks, unlike everything I’ve been around before. Before every rep, there’s something being said, whether it’s, I think this or keep this in your back pocket. He’s been doing it for a while and his track record speaks for itself.”

He will still have to make his way up to the main roster. However, it might all change if Wilson still opts to stay with the Broncos.