Russ is still backing his Broncos teammates.

The NFL released the rosters for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games Wednesday night and the Denver Broncos had three players earn Pro Bowl honors, all of them as starters.

Justin Simmons, Patrick Surtain II and return man Marvin Mims Jr. will represent the Broncos at the games, but there was one more Denver player who should have made it, at least in Russell Wilson's eyes.

Wilson expressed his frustration over Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton's omission from the exhibition on social media.

“My guy @SuttonCourtland should have def made the Pro Bowl! 10 TD Catches! 🤯🤯🤯” Wilson said on X (formerly Twitter).

Despite his recent demotion, Wilson is still a standout teammate, as shown by his endorsement of Sutton. It could also be seen as a bit of a plea from the nine-time Pro Bowl QB to the Broncos and other teams that he is still a productive passer. We'll lean on the former though.

Courtland Sutton's Pro Bowl case

Though Sutton had a solid season, it's hard to argue he deserved a Pro Bowl nod after looking at the names that were selected to represent the AFC.

Miami Dolphins superstar Tyreek Hill and Cleveland Browns No. 1 target Amari Cooper earned the starting roles while Keenan Allen and Ja'Marr Chase join them as the AFC's wide receivers for the Pro Bowl Games.

The quartet is currently top four in the AFC in receiving yards and receiving yards per game. They combined for 31 touchdowns, with Hill and Allen hauling in over 100 receptions each.

Though Sutton's 10 touchdown receptions are impressive – only Hill and Mike Evans have more this season – his counting numbers simply do not compare to the four players who were chosen. Sutton has 770 receiving yards on 58 catches in 15 games.

Even if one or more of the selected players opt out of the Pro Bowl Games, it's unlikely Sutton will be chosen as a replacement.

The sixth-year wideout has spent his entire career with the Broncos. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2019 in what was his lone 1,000-yard season to this point in his NFL career.