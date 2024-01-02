Man, the Broncos' 2023 season really went up in smoke!

The 2023 NFL season has been a rollercoaster for the Denver Broncos, marked by chaos and disappointment. It's time to delve into the intricacies of their performance and assign accountability for their elimination from playoff contention. From erratic displays on the field to nail-biting finishes, the Broncos have navigated a challenging year. This article aims to dissect the individuals most culpable for the Broncos' chaotic 2023 season.

The Broncos' 2023 NFL Season

Commencing the 2023 NFL season with optimism, the Denver Broncos faced an uphill climb. The initial weeks saw a dismal defense. However, a remarkable turnaround transformed this team into one of the league's best. After a 1-5 start to their season, the Broncos won five straight games from Week 7 to 12. Among their victims were the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and Cleveland Browns. They headed into Week 13 with a surprising winning record. They could not, however, sustain their momentum.

Got the W at 🏡! pic.twitter.com/9w7MN8MSyd — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 1, 2024

The offense faltered for most of the season, grappling with persistent issues around QB Russell Wilson. Week 13 witnessed the Broncos' late-game efforts fall short, resulting in a 22-17 defeat to the Houston Texans. This paved the way for their subsequent elimination from playoff contention.

With a solitary game remaining against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Broncos still have incentives to pursue. A victory in this final encounter could propel them to a respectable 9-8 record and a commendable 4-2 standing against AFC West rivals.

Still, the official elimination from playoff contention prompts the front office to strategize for the future. They will surely infuse new talent and rebuild specific positions. The focus shifts to the 2024 season, aiming for a revamped roster and a renewed shot at postseason success.

Here we will look at the Denver Broncos most to blame for their chaotic 2023 season after getting eliminated.

Reflecting on their Week 17 win, head coach Sean Payton acknowledged mixed emotions.

“It is what it is,” he said. “I mean, look, we kind of had that opportunity [to win] a week ago and then ‘ugh’.”

Hired as Denver's head coach earlier in 2023 to instigate a turnaround, Payton faced myriad challenges. Despite expressing disappointment in missing the playoffs, he emphasized the focus on achieving their ninth win. However, critiques point to Payton's struggles in steering the Broncos. Many have described the team's campaign as “sloppy” and “chaotic.” Not surprisingly, many hold him, as the head coach, ultimately accountable for the season's shortcomings.

Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson's tenure in Denver as a starting quarterback yielded an 11-19 record. In 2023, he completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also absorbed 45 sacks. Despite these statistics, Wilson's performance fell short of justifying his substantial contract. This eventually led to his benching before Week 17. The decision hints at his likely departure in 2024. Many expect the Broncos to avoid guaranteeing $37 million of his 2025 salary due on March 17, either through trade or release.

George Paton

Following the benching of Wilson, scrutiny surrounds general manager George Paton's future with the Broncos beyond 2023. Paton's previous decision to trade multiple players and draft picks for Wilson, coupled with a lucrative contract extension, is deemed one of the worst deals in NFL history. The outcome of Paton's tenure rests on the upcoming decision by Broncos ownership. Of course, this will be influenced by head coach Sean Payton, as they evaluate the repercussions of the Russell Wilson acquisition. We'd be shocked to see Paton return.

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy faces uncertainty regarding his future with the team. Despite being a former first-round pick, Jeudy has not met expectations. This raises questions about his potential release or a potential trade. With a 2024 salary of $13 million, releasing Jeudy may not yield financial benefits for the Broncos. Head coach Sean Payton's assessment of Jeudy's performance in the final game of the season will likely influence the decision on his future. Jeudy has tallied just under 680 receiving yards over 15 games this season.

Yes, Javonte Williams has made a successful return from a knee injury. However, his overall performance in the 2023 season has been underwhelming. Despite displaying flashes of his powerful play, his production has not met expectations. With the Broncos potentially opting for a rookie quarterback in the upcoming season, improvements in the run game are crucial. Williams' average of 3.6 yards per carry and two touchdowns this season fall short. This prompts the need for enhanced performance or potential offseason improvements in the backfield.

Looking Ahead

As the Denver Broncos navigate the aftermath of a turbulent 2023 NFL season, the spotlight intensifies on key figures and critical decisions. Head coach Sean Payton faces scrutiny for a season marked by “sloppy” performances and late-game chaos. The benching of quarterback Russell Wilson raises questions about the wisdom of general manager George Paton's past moves. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy's uncertain future looms. Ditto with running back Javonte Williams. He has grappled with the need for enhanced production as the Broncos contemplate a potential shift in the quarterback position. As the Broncos conclude the 2023 season, the decisions made in the coming weeks will shape the team's trajectory. These will set the stage for a recalibrated approach in pursuit of success in the 2024 NFL season.