Entering the 2024 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos are one of numerous teams in need of a quarterback. With the Broncos selecting at No. 12, JJ McCarthy could be available for Denver.
If that situation came to fruition, the Broncos want to ensure they know everything they need to about McCarthy. Both sides met at the NFL Combine. After that meeting, McCarthy had nothing but good things say about the franchise and city, via Brandon Krisztal of KOA 850 AM.
“It has been amazing. Had a great formal interview with all the coaches in there, the GM, the OC, it was just amazing,” McCarthy said. “Coach (Sean) Payton was great. It would be an honor to play for them. Just a great football town in Denver. Love everything about the city, the state. It would be an honor, honestly.
While the Broncos still have Russell Wilson under contract through 2029. However, after Payton benched him at the end of the 2023, both sides do not seem long for each other. Barring a trade, Denver won't have the opportunity to land someone like Caleb Williams. However, if McCarthy is on the board, he could be exactly what the Broncos are looking for at QB.
McCarthy led Michigan football to a perfect season and a national championship as a senior. He threw for 2,991 yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions.
The Broncos will be evaluating ever quarterback option available to them lead up to the 2024 NFL Draft. JJ McCarthy has already made a strong impression on the team. The franchise has opened McCarthy's eyes in turn.