Seeking redemption following a lackluster 2023 season, the Denver Broncos are poised to make significant moves in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. They finished with an 8-9 record and failed to clinch a playoff spot. As such, the Broncos are eager to bolster their roster with young talents who can elevate their performance. This article highlights four players whom the Broncos should prioritize selecting in the 2024 NFL Draft to enhance their prospects for success.
The Broncos' 2023 Season
Under the guidance of general manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton, the Broncos aimed to rejuvenate their franchise in 2023. That was after a series of lackluster performances in prior years. Despite releasing longtime kicker Brandon McManus and witnessing shifts in player dynamics, including safety Justin Simmons emerging as a cornerstone player, the Broncos faced challenges. Sure, they showed promise with a five-game winning streak in the middle of their campaign. However, they faltered in the latter part of the season.
Consequently, they endured their seventh consecutive losing record and missed the playoffs for the eighth straight year. Quarterback Russell Wilson did show improved performance amidst uncertainties. Still, it was far from enough. Now this has added complexity to the team's offseason strategy.
The Broncos' 2024 Draft Context
The pivotal question confronting the Broncos in the 2024 offseason revolves around their quarterback situation. Will they part ways with Wilson and seek alternatives through free agency or trades? How will they position themselves in the draft to address this critical position? These uncertainties loom large as the Broncos enter the draft with six selections. As the quarterback dilemma remains unresolved, we delve into potential draft scenarios. We have to consider the team's current picks and future possibilities. This is Denver's context as they prepare for draft night in Detroit's Hart Plaza.
Here we will look at the four sneaky good players whom the Denver Broncos must take during the 2024 NFL Draft.
Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
Heading into the 2024 season, the Broncos boast one of the NFL's most expensive wide receiver corps. However, the possibility remains that Denver might part ways with one or more of its key receivers. These could be Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, or Jerry Jeudy. Regardless of these decisions, the Broncos crave fresh, youthful talent in their receiving ranks. Roman Wilson fits this bill perfectly. Standing at 6 feet and weighing 180 pounds, Wilson brings a physical dimension honed at Michigan, where he contributed to the team's championship triumph. Sure, his stats within Michigan's run-focused scheme might not dazzle. He had 48 receptions for 789 yards last season. Still, Wilson excels at finding open spaces during crucial moments. This was proven by his 12 touchdowns in 2023, surpassing his total from his initial three seasons.
Initial reports from Senior Bowl practices also commend Wilson for his prowess in one-on-one matchups. Moreover, his ability to exploit gaps in zone coverage makes him an enticing prospect for the upcoming season.
Max Melton, CB, Rutgers
Under Paton's stewardship since 2021, the Broncos have heavily invested in fortifying their secondary. Paton's draft choices reflect this commitment. This includes the selection of two safeties in 2021 and additions in subsequent drafts. The trend could persist given Denver's quest to solidify the secondary alongside Pro Bowl standout Pat Surtain II. Yes, Riley Moss might ascend to the No. 2 corner role. However, competition remains essential, especially as the Broncos opt for modest spending in free agency. This is where Max Melton enters the conversation. He boasts an impressive track record with eight interceptions, 22 passes defensed, and four fumble recoveries over three seasons.
Jordan Jefferson, DT, LSU
The Broncos struggled notably against the run in the previous season. This was particularly true when DJ Jones and Mike Purcell were absent. Addressing the need for enhanced talent and depth along the defensive line is imperative. This necessitates strategic utilization of limited free agency resources and draft picks. Enter Jordan Jefferson. He showcased his prowess in 2023 following a transfer from West Virginia. With 36 tackles and a career-best 2.5 sacks, Jefferson demonstrated an ability to apply interior pressure. He offers promise for bolstering Denver's defensive front.
Isaiah Davis, RB, South Dakota
With Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine's contracts approaching expiration, the Broncos must plan for future depth in the running back position. As such, Isaiah Davis emerges as a compelling Day 3 prospect. Remember that he had an impressive 2023 season at South Dakota State where he amassed 1,578 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns across 15 games. This could draw parallels to the New Orleans Saints' draft strategy under Sean Payton, who frequently targeted running backs. Davis represents a viable option for Denver's future backfield considerations.
Looking Ahead
In sum, the Denver Broncos face a pivotal juncture as they approach the 2024 NFL Draft. They are coming off a disappointing 2023 campaign marked by missed opportunities and defensive struggles. As such, the Broncos are primed to revitalize their roster with a blend of seasoned veterans and promising rookies. The selections highlighted in this article underscore the Broncos' multifaceted needs across various positions. These are from wide receiver and cornerback to defensive tackle and running back. As the NFL Draft looms on the horizon, Denver's front office must navigate the intricacies of player evaluation and strategic planning to position the team for sustained success. With careful deliberation and astute decision-making, the Broncos have the opportunity to lay the foundation for a resurgence. The right picks could ignite hope and anticipation among fans eager to witness the team's resurgence in 2024.