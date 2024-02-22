With the Super Bowl being over, it is now officially the early off-season for NFL teams. Ahead of the NFL Combine and NFL Draft, rumors start swirling as well. One rumor is that Sean Payton might have revealed his hand on who the Denver Broncos are looking at, according to Vikings' PA announcer Paul Allen. He says a source told him that Payton is ‘quite enamored' with Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy.
“There is just a little bit of steam that is beginning to emerge locally that Sean Payton loves JJ McCarthy,” said Allen. “Payton covets the next Drew Brees. So just keep that in mind, ya know, when you’re thinking 11 and if you’re thinking JJ McCarthy at 11 just know behind you have the desperate Payton who basically will beg, borrow, and steal to get exactly what he wants from this draft from a QB standpoint. A pretty reliable individual informed me over the weekend that Payton is quite enamored with JJ McCarthy.”
The Broncos had a woeful 2023 season, and despite it being Sean Payton's first season in Denver, the team is looking to make major changes. The Broncos are expected to release veteran quarterback Russell Wilson. After playing two below-average seasons with a massive contract, the Broncos feel like they'd be better off without him.
So with Wilson on his way out, the Broncos find themselves searching the quarterback market again. Many analysts believe the Broncos will draft their franchise quarterback in the 2024 draft. However, no one really has an exact idea of which quarterback they'll take.