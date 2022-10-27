Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett reacts to speculation his job is already on the line

The Denver Broncos have performed well under expectations for the 2022-23 season. After finishing dead last in the AFC West with a 7-10 record last year, the Broncos pulled off a blockbuster trade for Super Bowl XLVIII champion Russell Wilson in an effort to get over the hump. However, the Broncos have scuffled to a 2-5 start to begin the year, which has led to plenty of speculation that the Broncos would soon make a change to their coaching ranks at the expense of head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Nonetheless, amid all the rumors swirling around regarding his lack of job security, Hackett said that he is not feeling any added pressure even as the Broncos’ season begins to slowly slip away from his grasp.

“No, [I don’t feel any added pressure],” Hackett said, per NBC Sports. “I always put pressure on myself from the standpoint of that’s just me personally. We want to win every game. When you lose games, you’re very upset about it. We are who we are, and we have to dig ourselves out of this.”

While there are still 10 games left in their season, Nathaniel Hackett’s body of work thus far this season hasn’t done anything to inspire confidence that he is the right man to lead the Broncos out of the hole they dug themselves in. The Broncos have been historically putrid offensively despite Russell Wilson’s addition, wasting what had been such a stellar output from their defense.

Hackett’s in-game decisions have not helped either. During the Broncos’ narrative-filled season opener against the Seattle Seahawks, Hackett memorably settled for a bonkers field-goal attempt from 64 yards (which predictably missed), instead of trusting Wilson to get the offense closer for a much more reasonable attempt to snatch the game.

Still, Hackett believes in the group of guys that he has after they’ve been hardened by adversity, as they try to snap out of their funk with a huge win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in their Week 8 London game.

“As a team, we have to come together. We always talk about adversity because it’s part of this game. The teams as you move forward — the ones that are tested with adversity — usually have the best chance to move forward,” Hackett added.

Nathaniel Hackett may not be feeling any added pressure given the pressure-packed nature of the industry he works in, but if things don’t turn around quickly for the Broncos, then it might be the best for the franchise to move on from the 42-year old head coach.