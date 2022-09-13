Broncos kicker takes blame for baffling late-game result that Russell Wilson could only watch

There is plenty of blame to go around for the Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos after they suffered a rough defeat at the hands of Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks in their season opener. The Seahawks defense was suffocating, but the Broncos still could have done better in capitalizing off golden opportunities to score after fumbling the ball on multiple occasions near the goal line. Despite all that, up until the end of the game, down 17-16, the Broncos still had a chance to take the win, but there begins the end game shenanigans.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, instead of relying on their $245 million man Russell Wilson, opted to run down the clock from 1 minute, 11 seconds to 20 seconds to take a 64-yard field goal instead of trusting Wilson to push further with the football for an easier scoring chance. Broncos kicker Brandon McManus was thrust into the spotlight, and he failed to deliver an insanely difficult kick to make, bringing down a deluge of criticism towards the Broncos.

Brandon McManus from 64 yards for the lead… NO GOOD! The Seahawks hold on to defeat the Broncos in Russell Wilson's return to Seattle 🔥pic.twitter.com/G0ATLb2yxK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 13, 2022

But McManus, ever the professional in his ninth-season with the Broncos, took the blame like a champ, taking responsibility on Twitter for the missed field goal that Russell Wilson could only watch from the sidelines.

46 yard line left hash was my line to get to. They got it there. Need to make the kick — Brandon McManus (@thekidmcmanus) September 13, 2022

To put matters into perspective, the longest ever field-goal made in NFL history is 66 yards, set by the Baltimore Ravens’ Justin Tucker in 2021. McManus would have had to beat the previous career-high of 61 yards he set in January in a loss against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Perhaps McManus should have made the 64-yard attempt, but most, if not all, critics are saying that he should never have been put in such a situation. Nevertheless, with this gesture, Brandon McManus proves what a good teammate he is and shows just how much he believes in his own abilities.