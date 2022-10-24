Nathaniel Hackett Broncos firing speculation is officially underway

The Denver Broncos entered the 2022 NFL season with high expectations. But following their recent loss to the New York Jets, Denver holds a lackluster 2-5 record. Their record is surprising given their strong defensive play, as the Broncos rank 3rd in points against per game. However, the offense has labored. Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett have shouldered blame on that front.

But it is Hackett who is now possibly on the hot season, per NBC’s Pro Football Talk.

Nathaniel Hackett was asked about facing pressure amid the Broncos’ underwhelming season.

“The heat’s always on,” Hackett said. “Anything you want, you want to always try to give yourself a chance to get to the playoffs. We’re behind the eight ball right now, 2-5. We have to find a way to fight ourselves out of this hole.”

Barring a win streak in the near future, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Hackett out of a job. However, giving up play-calling duties could help save his position as head coach in Denver. Although Denver’s defense has been solid, the offense ranks dead last in points per game.

Nathaniel Hackett also commented on potentially handing over play-call duties to someone else.

“I always look at myself, first and foremost,” Hackett said. “If there’s something that we all agree that I might hold the team back or anything like that, sure. I don’t think that’s the case. I think there are plays to he had there. I think we have been in and out of the huddle. Everything with communication has been really good. But we’ll look at everything.”

Nathaniel Hackett doesn’t seem to want to give up play-calling duties, but he didn’t shutdown the possibility.

His job security is wearing thin in Denver. This will be a situation worth closely monitoring over the next couple of weeks.