Nathaniel Hackett, Broncos relationship ‘fragile’ with London game looming large

The Denver Broncos season has been an absolute nightmare thus far. The Broncos are 2-5 and in last place of the AFC West. The offense looks broken. There is plenty of blame to go around, but Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett have taken the brunt of it. Even longtime Denver Nuggets head coach George Karl has called for Hackett to be fired.

According to ESPN reporter Dan Graziano, there could be sweeping changes if the Broncos cannot beat the Jaguars this weekend in London.

According to Graziano, the Broncos have been fielding offers for numerous players, including Melvin Gordon III, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler and Bradley Chubb. But the obvious move that seems to be on the table would be letting Nathaniel Hackett go. Early this season, he appeared to be in over his head. There were blatant missteps with clock management and play-calling duties.

Things have only got worse over the last few weeks. Wilson and the offense look putrid. Hackett was brought in as the supposed offensive guru. He was previously the Green Bay Packers’ offensive coordinator. However, Aaron Rodgers openly talked about how he and Hackett were drinking buddies. That brings into question how much of the Packers offensive success was Hackett and how much was Rodgers and Davante Adams.

The Broncos entered the 2022-2023 season with high expectations. It was believed the roster was ready to win now and they just needed a quarterback and a coach. Yet, here we are seven weeks into the season and both Wilson and Hackett look like fish out of water. That has left the stellar play of Denver’s defense overlooked.