Week 1 of the regular season ended with the Denver Broncos losing to the underdog Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. Social media was buzzing with reactions to the alarming loss.

In the waning minutes of the 4th quarter, the Seahawks had a slim lead on the Broncos. The Broncos’ offense had made its way into Seahawks territory, but they were unable to convert on fourth down. Rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett was faced with suddenly faced with a tough decision. Attempt to convert on 4th down with a superstar quarterback who just signed a mega-contract, or attempt a long field goal.

While trying to make the potentially game-altering decision, the Broncos were letting the clock run down. The game mismanagement left many viewers baffled. One of the baffled viewers included Peyton Manning, who was watching the game on his Manningcast ESPN show. The Hall of Fame quarterback could be seen signaling for a timeout, which the Broncos were clearly not doing.

Peyton was trying his HARDEST to call a TO for the Broncos 😬 pic.twitter.com/eZxNQdWpPH — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 13, 2022

Shannon Sharpe and Eli Manning were also on the broadcast, and they were just as unsettled by the decision-making.

The decision to not take a timeout quickly would end up hurting the Broncos. For a majority of the game, the Broncos looked unprepared getting to the line of scrimmage in time. The clock ticked down as theDenver Broncos looked to be in a formation to attempt the fourth down conversion.

Wilson saw something he didn’t like and called a timeout. Coming out of the timeout, the Broncos were in formation to kick a field goal, going back on their initial decision to try and convert. Kicker Brandon McManus would end up missing the game-winning attempt from 64-yards.

Denver’s loss obviously disappointed Manning, who didn’t hide his rooting interest during the broadcast. Manning, who played in Denver for four seasons, frequently referred to the Broncos as “we.” As the Manningcast show ended, Manning told show guest Shannon Sharpe “the Broncos are gonna be fine.”