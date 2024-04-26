Every player in the league has their own hobby that they fall back on when stressed. Some resort to other sports like golf, others have Lego while some indulge in cars. Kelly Oubre Jr. is a big fan of these big flashy vehicles. He used the time to de-stress with them after falling two games to none in the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks. Unfortunately, the Philadelphia 76ers player's need for speed and his Lamborghini has got him into trouble as of late.
Kelly Oubre Jr. crashed his Lamborghini after the 76ers' loss to the Knicks, per TMZ. The crash happened at 1:45 in the middle of the night after they lost 101 to 104 in the NBA Playoffs. Apparently, he ran a red light and hit a 2023 Hyundai Elantra. The 76ers organization was immediately made aware of the incident. Thankfully, no one got hurt in the crash but both cars, the Lamborghini and Elantra, involved had to be towed from the road due to the significant amount of damage.
This is not the first time that Kelly Oubre Jr. and someone's need for speed nearly harmed him. He had a separate incident two months after the Sixers signed him in NBA Free Agency. Oubre got into a car crash in November. He was hit by a car during his trip home after Sixers practice. A move to rush him to the hospital was made and then he fully recovered after.
The 76ers have also fielded him against the Knicks for Game 3 and even had him start.
Oubre's time with the 76ers
He was one of the best pick-ups in NBA Free Agency. The 76ers signed Oubre to a one-year deal with the valuation of a veteran-minimum contract. Despite this and the rest of his issues off the court, he still produced great numbers for the squad.
In 68 games of action, the 76ers decided to start him in 52 of those matchups and he did not disappoint. He knocked down 44.1% of his shots from all three levels of scoring with a 44.1% clip. While his outside stroke only went down with a 31.1% percentage is not the best, he still managed to rack in 15.4 points to help the 76ers in their playoff hopes.
He is also not just a pure scorer. Oubre is able to contribute to the Sixers in facilitating too. His offensive arsenal has netted him 1.1 assists throughout his game but that is not reflective of how many good passes he gives to his teammates. Furthermore, Oubre's on-ball defense has also been spectacular. His skills in being a pickpocket have notched him 1.1 steals on a nightly basis while he also gets 0.7 blocks on average.
His numbers in the NBA Playoffs have taken quite a hit. Oubre is only knocking down 35.7% of his field goal attempts and is only averaging seven points against the Knicks. But, he has poured some more effort into creating open looks for the 76ers which has given him two assists. His defense has only gotten better as well because he averages 2.5 steals and two blocks per night.