The Denver Broncos surprised a lot of people by acquiring Zach Wilson in a trade with the New York Jets days before the 2024 NFL Draft. The Broncos have also commonly been linked to a variety of quarterbacks in the draft, with names such as Bo Nix and J.J. McCarthy some recommended options for the franchise.
The acquisition of Wilson, who fills a hole after Russell Wilson's departure to the Pittsburgh Steelers, might not be what everyone thought. Once Wilson was acquired, there were rumblings that he could be the starter, but the latest reports state that isn't the thought process, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic.
‘The Denver Broncos, who pick at No. 12, did not trade with the New York Jets for Zach Wilson on Monday for him to be the starter. And though moving up for a QB is still in play for the team, there is a limit to what the Broncos are willing to pay. But Sean Payton wants a QB. His philosophy going back to his days in New Orleans is, “If you love a player, go get him.” Most teams picking in the top five believe the Broncos could make a big swing with a package that could even include star cornerback and fifth-year option pickup Pat Surtain II and more players on expiring deals if Payton’s true love is there.'
So, it seems like a possibility that the Broncos move up to land a quarterback, and Peyton Manning recently stated that there is a strong mutual interest between Denver and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy. Pat Surtain, who just had his fifth-year option picked up, is rumored to be a big piece of any trade for the Broncos to move up.
Lots of QB options for the Broncos
Where do the Broncos go from here? Currently, the quarterback room consists of Zach Wilson, Ben DiNucci, and Jarrett Stidham. That means they are going to try as hard as they can to add a quarterback to the roster and have him compete for the starting job for the 2024 season.
Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels are expected to be the first three taken in some order. After that, guys such as McCarthy, Bo Nix, and Michael Penix Jr. have also been rumored to go in the first round in what is suddenly a QB-heavy class. Recently, Adam Schefter even mentioned that five or six signal-callers could hear their names called in the first round.
But, Sean Payton has been consistent with his thinking and feelings on drafting the “right” quarterback. So, if they can't move up to get their guy, perhaps they sit back and take their chances elsewhere.
The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft begins on Thursday evening in Detroit, so keep an eye on the Broncos.