Russell Wilson is riding his way into a massive payday with the Denver Broncos. After being acquired by the team in an offseason trade, the former Super Bowl champion has signed a $245 million extension with his new team. The deal includes $165 million guaranteed for Wilson, who hasn’t played in the preseason for the team. (via Adam Schefter)

Breaking: Broncos and Russell Wilson just reached agreement on a five-year, $245 million contract extension that includes $165 million guaranteed, sources tell ESPN. Deal now ties Wilson to Denver for seven total years and $296 million. Another massive QB deal in the books. pic.twitter.com/uk6yelOL3j — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2022

Russell Wilson sat out most of the Broncos’ preseason after being traded to his new team. Due to his age and mileage on his body, Denver elected to be more cautious about their franchise quarterback. Clearly, though, they trust Wilson enough to lead the team in the future despite his age, so much so that they’re giving him a five-year extension in his age-33 season.

There’s a good reason why the Broncos have given Russell Wilson a shiny new contract extension for the next few seasons. At his peak, the shifty quarterback is one of the best signal-callers in the game. His ability to buy time for his receivers is next to none. His deep ball is the stuff of legends, one of the best in the game. When he’s on, Chef Russ will cook any defense he faces.

With a blossoming offensive core around him and a rock-solid defense from years past, the Broncos are one of the many contenders out of the AFC West. They are looking to win their first Super Bowl since the Peyton Manning era. Can Wilson and his new team prove that the hype around them is real?