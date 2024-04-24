Zach Wilson is headed to the Denver Broncos. The young quarterback has not had the most ideal time with the New York Jets so he got shipped off the replace Russell Wilson in Colorado. This means that Coach Robert Saleh will have to fully commit to Aaron Rodgers next season and also no longer have a long-term project with the signal-caller now out of his wing. Before any of that happened, they had to bid farewell to him.
Zach Wilson got his own goodbye post which was posted by the Jets. It had a graphic with his cutout on it and was inscribed with the words, “Thank You.”
Thank you, @ZachWilson 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sFMr5xviYn
— New York Jets (@nyjets) April 23, 2024
The Jets faithful were confused as to why they were thanking him after he was acquired by the Broncos. It even prompted some unhinged reactions from avid spectators of their team.
Some fans were more analytical in dissecting why the thanks were not worth their time, “Genuinely I’m not being mean. Thank you for what? He had a Super Bowl-caliber defense for two years and literally the best two Offensive players in the game and won 7 games. Twice. Not to mention his hell hole of a rookie year.”
Others were carried away by their emotions and just let it rip, “Thank you for being a bust. Worse than Blair Thomas. Only second to Vernon Gholston. Zach had 3 total good games. Can’t believe we didn’t keep Darnold. Rodgers needs to win. Not just 10. But a SUPER BOWL. Anything less is unacceptable.”
However, a select few appreciated his time with the Jets.
“Another QB chewed up and spit out by the Big City. Zach Wilson showed promise at times. But, he could never overcome an evolving situation that never really favored his skill set. Unpopular opinion: I think Zach will earn the QB1 position in Denver before the bye week. RIP #PlanZ,” a user wrote.
Wilson's time with the Jets
The Jets have been with him since he got drafted back in 2021. Since then, huge expectations were also passed onto him because he was presumed to be the next franchise star. Unfortunately, that did not pan out as expected. If that did not happen, Robert Saleh would not have wanted Aaron Rodgers nor would they have traded Wilson to the Broncos.
Nonetheless, he still put up serviceable numbers for the Jets. The most games that he has played was back in his rookie season. After a 13-game campaign, he notched a career-high 2,334 passing yards and nine touchdowns. Wilson was able to accomplish this by recording a decent 55.6% completion percentage. The big drawback was that he threw 11 interceptions which Jets fans did not like.
In his second season, the Jets only got to play him for nine games. This is when he hit big lows after just passing for 1,668 yards on a 54.5% completion percentage. His problem when it comes to throwing picks? Well, it did not get better as he threw seven of them while only scoring six touchdowns.
His last season with the Jets saw him become Aaron Rodgers' injury replacement. Wilson played 12 games for Robert Saleh but only started in 11 of them. He reached the peak of his completion percentage at 60.1% and got his touchdowns up to eight. But, he also got sacked 46 times which prevented the Jets from getting any sort of offensive momentum.