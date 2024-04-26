The Portland Trail Blazers ended the season in the fourth slot of the 2024 NBA Draft lottery, but that isn't their only bite of the apple. They also have another first-rounder via the Golden State Warriors, a pick that changed hands a few times last summer before ultimately winding up in Rip City after the Blazers traded Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics.
Portland has a few options late in the lottery. Kyle Filipowski, Tristan da Silva and Ron Holland stand out as candidates the Blazers should target with their second first-round pick.
Kyle Filipowski, big, Duke
The Blazers really need to bolster their frontcourt. They can do so with their own first-round pick, but they should not stop there. Kyle Filipowski would be a great pick for Portland because he can fit with a big man they draft earlier or simply address a need if the Blazers don't go that route. He's more than skilled enough to play power forward next to a rim-protector, shooting 34.8% from three last season while averaging 16.4 points and 2.8 assists per game.
Kyle Filipowski put his versatile skill-set on full display, scoring 16 of Duke's 54 points with 9 rebounds to advance to the Elite Eight. Made 3/5 3s, created off the bounce and showed his passing and toughness making big plays down the stretch. pic.twitter.com/qHeJROc6q6
— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 30, 2024
Physicality has been a bit of an issue for Filipowski, but he showed in Duke's Sweet 16 win over the Houston Cougars that he can handle contact well. His passing in the post as well as his perimeter skills would mesh well with Anfernee Simons, Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe, too. The fit is there in Portland.
Filipowski would give the Blazers a ton of versatility if they were to select him. If they draft, say, Alex Sarr with their original first round pick, they could trot out a lineup with two seven-footers and still have plenty of spacing and playmaking on the floor. Filipowski can handle some shifts at center as well. He'd be a great selection for Portland late in the lottery.
Tristan da Silva, forward, Colorado
Many of the same things about Filipowski apply to Colorado's Tristan da Silva, too. He is roughly four inches shorter and 30 pounds lighter than Filipowski, but has a similar game to the Duke star. In fact, da Silva might have a game that would fit in Portland even more cleanly than Filipowski's.
Notably, da Silva was a better shooter in college. In four seasons at Boulder, he shot 38.6% from three on 3.1 attempts per game and converted his free throws at a 78.6% clip. He can attack a closeout and create a bit off the dribble as well. Da Silva can punish mismatches, too, another skill that would be very handy next to Portland's guards.
Aggressive performance from projected first round pick Tristan Da Silva helping Colorado to an NCAA tournament win with an efficient 20 points on just 11 FGAs. Showed his smarts defensively off the ball while continuing to shoot the ball well from the perimeter (38% 3P%). pic.twitter.com/0ZNzEJHpRB
— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 21, 2024
Da Silva is a bit better defensively on the perimeter than Filipowski. He wasn't pegged as a lottery pick before the season, but da Silva's strong play all year and especially in the NCAA Tournament could help him get there.
Ron Holland, wing, G League Ignite
If the Blazers want to make a talent play with the 14th pick, Ron Holland is the best bet to make. He was the second-ranked high school recruit in the 2023 class. Holland ended up choosing G League Ignite over college programs like Arkansas and Kentucky, a decision that didn't turn out great for him.
Holland struggled a bit in the G League. He averaged 19.5 points per game on respectable 55% true shooting, but wasn't great as a shooter. A three-point percentage of 24% torpedoes his effective field goal percentage below 50%—a mark not near the NBA's league average.
Holland also totaled 84 assists to 93 turnovers. That's not good and could particularly be harmful playing next to three guards in Portland who also like to cook with the ball in their hands. But his talent is undeniable and exceeds what normally is available with the 14th pick.
Ron Holland took a major step in the right direction this past week, stringing together his three best games of the season while helping G League Ignite get their first win. He's No. 5 in our latest rankings on ESPN published today. pic.twitter.com/CvW3s2MLsF
— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) December 5, 2023
The Blazers don't need to take a swing on talent alone here, but Holland may be worth the shot. If he's available, Portland should really take a look at him and gauge how he'd fit their core.