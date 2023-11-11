Here are our four bold predictions for the Cleveland Browns as they face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

We have a Cleveland Browns Week 10 game scheduled against the Baltimore Ravens. This matchup is one of the best rivalries in football and will have significant ramifications on the NFL hierarchy moving forward. The Browns are coming off a dominant win against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9. They held the Cardinals under 1.5 yards per play and won 27-0. With a 5-3 record, the Browns are looking to continue their winning ways against the Ravens. As the Browns prepare to face the Ravens, here are four bold predictions for the game that could lead to another defeat for Cleveland.

Browns Won in Week 9

The Cleveland Browns have had a solid start to their 2023-2024 season. In Week 9, they won against the Cardinals with a score of 27-0. The Browns' offense has been performing well, with Deshaun Watson leading the team in passing yards with 902 yards so far this season. The team's rushing game has also been solid despite the injury to Nick Chubb. In his place, Jerome Ford has led the team in rushing yards with 425 yards.

The Browns are currently in second place in the AFC North division, behind the Ravens. The team is hoping to make it to the playoffs this season after failing to qualify for the past two seasons. With a strong offense and a solid record so far, the Browns are on track to doing just that. A win here would put them in a really good position.

Here are our four bold predictions for the Cleveland Browns as they face the Baltimore Ravens in a Week 10 matchup.

Rising Receiving Game

In the Browns' dominant triumph over the Cardinals, Deshaun Watson put on an impressive performance. He completed 19 of 30 passes for 219 yards, throwing two touchdowns without any interceptions. He also added 22 rushing yards on three carries. After sitting out Week 8 due to a lingering shoulder issue, Watson appeared to be back at full strength. He showcased his precision in throwing at various distances. Notably, his connection with Amari Cooper was a standout, as they connected five times for a total of 139 yards. This included an 11-yard touchdown pass. Watson also found David Njoku for a five-yard touchdown in the third quarter, marking his second multi-touchdown game of the season.

With his apparent return to health, Watson faces a challenging Week 10 road matchup against the Ravens. We foresee that he and his receivers will continue fine-tuning their chemistry and timing. Amid this process, the connection between Watson and Cooper shines, as their ability to improvise and make big plays is evident. Cooper has been a consistent standout on the Browns' offense this season. He excels in creating separation and making an impact at all levels of the field. To contend against the formidable Baltimore defense, the Browns will lean on their top playmakers, including Watson and Cooper.

Garrett the Great

This year seems promising for Myles Garrett in his pursuit of the Defensive Player of the Year award. Of course, that's thanks to his impressive game-on-game performance. Lamar Jackson's occasional recklessness in the pocket, with ten fumbles in the team's first nine games, plays into Garrett's favor. Garrett has excelled in forcing fumbles while rushing the passer, taking his game to a new level. He has been nearly unstoppable at times and will capitalize on one-on-one opportunities if they come his way.

Shelby Harris : 3 tackles, 2 for loss & sack

Ford is Floored

Jerome Ford had a challenging outing, rushing 20 times for 44 yards and catching five of seven targets for 33 yards in the Browns' victory over the Cardinals on Sunday. He managed to outperform his backfield counterpart Kareem Hunt with six more carries. Both struggled to find much success, though, with Hunt's short touchdown run being a rare highlight against the Cardinals' run defense. Despite his limited ground success, Ford compensated with significant involvement in the passing game. This dispelled concerns about his previously injured ankle.

Looking ahead to a Week 10 road divisional showdown against the Ravens, Ford should maintain his role as the primary back. While the matchup does not put him in the best position, he could still produce solid numbers. His best chance for success might come from breaking a long run, as the Ravens have surprisingly allowed a few such plays this year.

Browns Fall Short

Despite the Browns showcasing the NFL's best defense in terms of yards allowed per game and Deshaun Watson's seamless return, the Ravens will present a formidable challenge. The Browns are coming off a four-game winning streak, but their 1-2 road record suggests the Ravens will be a tough opponent. The Ravens are currently in top form and are the AFC's strongest team. Although the Browns defeated the Cardinals convincingly, the Ravens pose a more significant challenge. In addition, they will likely complete a season sweep with a victory in this matchup.

Looking Ahead

The Week 10 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens promises to be a thrilling contest, with exciting storylines to follow. Deshaun Watson's resurgence and his connection with Amari Cooper give Browns fans hope for a potent passing game, while Myles Garrett's pursuit of the Defensive Player of the Year award adds an extra layer of intrigue. However, the road to victory will not be easy for the Browns. The Ravens stand as a formidable opponent and the current frontrunners in the AFC. Yes, the Browns have shown their potential in recent games. However, it remains to be seen whether they can overcome this significant challenge and extend their winning streak. The outcome of this matchup will undoubtedly be a defining moment in their season.