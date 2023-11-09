Browns defensive end Myles Garrett sent a warning to his competition and contemporaries as the playoff race heats up.

The Cleveland Browns are tied for second place in the AFC North, or last place depending on how you look at it. Tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals the Browns have a better points differential than both division favorites.

Garrett tackled a sensitive topic recently in discussing who he would pick to be his quarterback between Joe Burrow of the Bengals and Lamar Jackson of the Ravens. A key injury to an offensive lineman could make for tougher sledding this coming Sunday against the Ravens.

Myles Garrett's Impact on Browns

One player the Browns don't have to worry much about is defensive end Myles Garrett. Garrett played 16 and 17 games respectively over the last two seasons. He has appeared in all eight games so far for the Browns and has continued his ascent as one of the best defensive ends and pass rushers in the National Football League.

Garrett has 9.5 sacks so far in eight games and a whopping four forced fumbles. A terror off the edge for Coach Kevin Stefanski and Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz's defense, Garrett shows no signs of slowing.

Garrett's Warning to Browns' Opponents

He fired off a warning shot to the rest of the NFL recently, in an effort to let the rest of the league know that the challenge is just beginning for he and the Browns.

He made the comments on the Pat McAfee Show, speaking to the star analyst and former NFL punter.

“I think I’m nearing my prime, the peak of my powers. I think it’s just matching that experience and that wisdom as well as my athletic ability. Both of those being combined, I think that’s really taken my game to another level.

“I gotta give credit to my teammates and Jim Schwartz. Without those guys and him putting us in position to make plays, none of that’s possible. He’s willing to line me up anywhere and try out stuff. He knows I’m going to do my thing. He’s like, ‘We’ll get you one on one and you’ll wreak havoc, so go do it.’”