Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett is thrilled to have starting quarterback Deshaun Watson back in the lineup.

On Friday, the Cleveland Browns announced that quarterback Deshaun Watson would be returning to the lineup for this weekend's upcoming game against the Arizona Cardinals. Watson had missed the previous four contests for Cleveland with a rotator cuff strain; however, the Browns were largely able to hold their own even without their starting quarterback, as the team currently sits above .500 at 4-3 on the season.

Still, one player who is more than happy to have Watson back in the lineup is none other than Browns' star defensive lineman Myles Garrett, who recently spoke on the impact that Watson has on the team's morale when he's out there on the field.

“It motivates us. He’s been a big motivator in the locker room on the field, even though he hasn’t been playing,” said Garrett, per JR DeGroote of Heavy. “But seeing him on the field doing his thing, balling out, having fun, supporting the guys. It’s just another level.”

Myles Garrett also spoke on how Watson has been able to navigate the injury and keep himself in shape despite not being on the field over the last month or so.

“As gracefully as possible, taking in stride, doing what he can to be here for us,” said Garrett. “But also take care of his body and maintain a level of professionalism.”

The Browns are currently in third place in the AFC North but will have a great chance to improve upon that against a Cardinals team that has struggled mightily in the 2023 season.