The Cleveland Browns improved to 5-3 after an AFC win against the struggling Arizona Cardinals. The Browns shut the Cardinals out 27-0. Head coach Kevin Stefanski was pleased with the team's performance in the blowout victory. Stefanski specifically praised Deshaun Watson for his impressive play after returning from injury.

Kevin Stefanski sings Deshaun Watson's praises

Stefanski discussed the veteran QB's performance in a post-game press conference:

“Unbelievable. I thought he had some really good moments. He ran the ball when he needed to [and] made plays, so I was really pleased with him,” the head coach said, per Scott Petrak.

Watson finished the game with 219 yards and two touchdowns. In addition, he rushed for 22 yards on three carries. The 28-year-old returned to the field after dealing with shoulder problems that kept him out for four weeks.

Luckily, the Browns had Phillip Walker hold down the fort in Watson's absence. In Cleveland's last game against the Seattle Seahawks, Walker threw for 248 yards and two TDs. The fourth-year QB has had a problem throwing interceptions, but he has been good enough for the Browns to maintain a winning record.

Cleveland's defense had an improved showing after the Seahawks loss. The squad forced one fumble and caught two interceptions. Of course, Miles Garrett put on a show with 7 solo tackles, two assists, and two sacks. Meanwhile, Grant Delpit contributed eight solo tackles and two assists.

The Browns look to climb the AFC North standings in a pivotal Week 10 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. The team can use its momentum from Week 9 to steal a win in Maryland.