The Cleveland Brownsrevamped their receiving corps in the offseason, trading for Elijah Moore with the New York Jets. He may be slightly banged up after an injury in week 2 of preseason, but that isn't stopping him from exuding confidence ahead of his first season in the AFC North.

Moore is day-to-day with a rib injury he suffered against the Washington Commanders in last week's contest, but is expected to be ready to go for the first game of the season. He made sure fantasy owners know how valuable he is, and that they can't afford to not select him.

“If you don’t get me, you’re going to regret it,” Moore said in an interview with Aditi Kinkhabwala.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Moore was also shown a picture of his head coach Kevin Stefanski in his college uniform, when he played defensive back at Penn. The WR had a hilarious response about how he would torch him if he tried to cover him.

“I'm going for like… 300, I'm going for a record that's never been broken,” Moore said with a laugh.

The Ole Miss product had three games of 225+ yards in college for the Rebels, and is certainly qualified to talk about high yardage games. He spent the last two seasons with the Jets and some questionable quarterback play, and is ready to have a breakout season in Cleveland with Deshaun Watson at the helm.

The Browns are battling it out in an intense AFC North division, with arguably the best competition from top to bottom. Any of the team's can make a run at the top spot, with the Cincinnati Bengals favored to lead the pack after winning two years in a row. Cleveland holds +400 odds to win it, behind the Ravens (+210) and in front of the Steelers (+470). There will be several bruising matchups between the squads throughout the season, and the Browns will need Moore and their other playmakers to lead the way.