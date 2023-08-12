The Cleveland Browns have a lot of reasons for optimism this upcoming season, with one of them being Elijah Moore. The Browns picked up the disgruntled, yet talented, wide receiver in a trade with the New York Jets this past offseason, and he figures to have a big role in the team's aerial attack alongside Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Moore suited up for the Browns for the first time in their preseason loss to the Washington Commanders, and showed his potential in just a few plays, hauling in one pass for six yards but also ripping off an 18-yard run as well. Moore suffered a rib injury in the contest, but according to Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, he is just day-to-day with the injury, and could end up practicing again next week.

Via Camryn Justice:

“Browns Kevin Stefanski says Elijah Moore is ‘day to day' with a rib injury. They don't want to make a decision yet on if he'll be good next week to practice but says he's ‘hopeful.'”

Anytime you lose a player to injury in a preseason contest, there's going to be a fear that it's severe, but that doesn't appear to be the case with Moore here. While the Browns would obviously like to have him available as much as possible before the start of the 2023 season, it sounds like Moore's injury isn't expected to hold him out long, which is great news for Cleveland.

Moore still flashed his potential with the Jets last season (37 REC, 446 YDS, 1 TD) despite some serious internal beef with the team, but now that he's landing with the Browns, he should be able to show the world what he's truly capable of. This seems to be just a speed bump in the road for Moore, who should be returning to the practice field sooner rather than later for his new team.