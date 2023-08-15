The Cleveland Browns acquired wide receiver Elijah Moore from the New York Jets this offseason, hoping to create a a strong wide receiver duo for Deshaun Watson this season, and Cooper made a bold claim about what the duo could do this season and beyond.

“It's been great,” Amari Cooper said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “Elijah makes a lot of plays. He's a great complement to the offense, great complement to me. We're going to be a great tandem together, you know? I think about great tandems like Torry Holt and Isaac Bruce. You know, that's what I think we could be.”

Cooper said that both him and Elijah Moore are good route runners, and should be reliable targets.

“We both run really good routes, both create separation,” Cooper said, via Simmons. “We both get open, and we're both reliable.”

The Browns are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2022 season. Deshaun Watson struggled after returning from suspension last season, and the Browns hope he regains his peak form in his first full season with the team.

Cooper was a big addition last year, and Moore is an interesting addition who was thought of highly when he was drafted by the Jets. Eventually, the Jets drafted Garrett Wilson and brought in other receivers this offseason who came over from the Green Bay Packers with Aaron Rodgers.

It will be interesting to see if the duo of Cooper and Moore lives up to expectations and helps Watson rebound.