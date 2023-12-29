In case of a Joe Flacco emergency, the Browns have added a contingency plan at quarterback.

When the Cleveland Browns need him most, Joe Flacco has stepped up as the team's savior at quarterback. But just in case something were to happen to Flacco, the Browns want to ensure they have options at QB.

Cleveland has signed Jeff Driskel off of the Arizona Cardinals practice squad, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. Driskel joins PJ Walker as backup options for Flacco. Dorian Thompson-Robinson has suffered a season-ending hip injury.

Driskel has yet to attempt a pass in 2023 despite playing for a Cardinals team that was long depleted at quarterback. He has been in the league since 2018, making 23 appearances and 11 starts. He has won just won game at the NFL level, throwing for 2,228 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

While Driskel has been added to the Browns roster, Cleveland is hoping he doesn't have to play. With Joe Flacco performing the way he has been, the Browns will ride the veteran quarterback's hot hand until it cools off.

Since joining Cleveland, Flacco has gone 4-1 as a starter, throwing for 1,616 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. With their latest win over the New York Jets, the Browns moved to 11-5 and clinched their spot in the playoffs. Despite all their injuries – and with Joe Flacco at quarterback – Cleveland still found a way into the postseason.

Still, the Browns have been bitten by the injury bug more than once this season. In case Flacco would be next to suffer a devastating injury, Cleveland has to make sure they're covered. Jeff Driskel is now a band-aid option for the Browns in case of a Flacco emergency.