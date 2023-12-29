Elijah Moore received an update from Kevin Stefanski after suffering a scary injury in the Browns win over the Jets.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore suffered a scary injury Thursday against the New York Jets. Kevin Stefanski provided an update on Moore Friday, via Zac Jackson of The Athletic.

“Stefanski says Elijah Moore is home now but spent night in the hospital due to his concussion,” Jackson wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Moore is in concussion protocol. His status for Week 18 is in question at the moment.

The Browns ultimately defeated the Jets 37-20. Prior to enduring the injury, Moore recorded five receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Quarterback Joe Flacco performed well in the win, throwing for 309 yards and three touchdowns on 19-29 passing. Cleveland is headed to the playoffs and they should be able to make a competitive run in the postseason.

However, Elijah Moore has played a big role in the Browns' success throughout the 2023 season. Cleveland will closely monitor his status moving forward.

Elijah Moore's impact on Browns

Moore, 23, spent the first two seasons of his career in New York with the Jets. He impressed during his rookie season, finishing with 43 receptions for five touchdowns and 538 yards.

Moore saw a decrease in production in 2022, though, and ended up in Cleveland for the 2023 campaign. So far in 2023, Moore has posted 59 receptions for 640 yards and two touchdowns.

The Browns' uncertain quarterback situation, as they have started multiple QBs this year, hasn't stopped Moore from finding success. Sure, he'd like to record more touchdowns but he's played an instrumental role in Cleveland's passing attack nonetheless.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on his injury status as they are made available.