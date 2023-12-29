With Thursday's defeat of the Jets, the Browns clinched a playoff spot in front of their home fans for the first time in decades.

The Cleveland Browns' magical ride with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco continues after last night's 37-20 defeat of the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.

Flacco is now 4-1 with 13 touchdown passes and a 90.2 passer rating since joining the Browns as a free agent in late November. In doing so, he's inspired a city and a fanbase into improbable title contenders.

When NFL Network's Mike Garafolo asked if the second phase of his career is playing out as he imagined, Flacco replied, “Not really. I don't think so. Especially not in this city. This city has been unbelievable. … You felt it in here tonight. Awesome atmosphere.”

Check out Flacco's post-game interview here.

From @NFLGameDay Final: The #Browns in the playoffs. Joe Flacco leading them there. Could he have imagined this?: “Not really. I don’t think so. Especially not in this city. This city has been unbelievable. … You felt it in here tonight. Awesome atmosphere.” pic.twitter.com/HD5MkPp9ze — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 29, 2023

The 11-5 Browns clinched a playoff spot with Thursday night's win. The post-season birth will mark their second playoff appearance under head coach Kevin Stefanski and second since 2002. The Browns' last playoff-clinching performance came in 2020 — in front of an empty stadium due to Covid-19 lockdowns.

“It's a big deal when you can clinch and earn that second season,” said Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski after the game. “Obviously we have a bunch of work to do and we'll focus on that, but for the moment, we're proud of this football team. This is a special city. They love their Brownies, as I'm reminded often, so for them to be able to savor in this and enjoy this, I think it's a big deal,” Stefanski said.

The Browns wrap up their regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 7th, though the start time of that game has yet to be announced.