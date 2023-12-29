The Cleveland Browns' magical ride with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco continues after last night's 37-20 defeat of the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.

Flacco is now 4-1 with 13 touchdown passes and a 90.2 passer rating since joining the Browns as a free agent in late November. In doing so, he's inspired a city and a fanbase into improbable title contenders.

When NFL Network's Mike Garafolo asked if the second phase of his career is playing out as he imagined, Flacco replied, “Not really. I don't think so. Especially not in this city. This city has been unbelievable. … You felt it in here tonight. Awesome atmosphere.”

Check out Flacco's post-game interview here.

RECOMMENDED
Browns playoffs, Ravens, Jaguars,
Browns' nightmare NFL playoff seeding, matchups

Eva Geitheim ·

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku with the Dawg Pound behind him and red solo cups around him
Browns tight end David Njoku takes shots with fans to celebrate clinched playoff berth

Sonny Giuliano ·

Johnny Manziel (normal clothes) eyes popping out looking at Browns' Joe Flacco throwing a football.
Johnny Manziel's perfect response to Joe Flacco potentially passing him on Browns all-time list

Joey Mistretta ·

The 11-5 Browns clinched a playoff spot with Thursday night's win. The post-season birth will mark their second playoff appearance under head coach Kevin Stefanski and second since 2002. The Browns' last playoff-clinching performance came in 2020 — in front of an empty stadium due to Covid-19 lockdowns.

“It's a big deal when you can clinch and earn that second season,” said Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski after the game. “Obviously we have a bunch of work to do and we'll focus on that, but for the moment, we're proud of this football team. This is a special city. They love their Brownies, as I'm reminded often, so for them to be able to savor in this and enjoy this, I think it's a big deal,” Stefanski said.

The Browns wrap up their regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 7th, though the start time of that game has yet to be announced.