Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is entering a contract year, and that could be good news for fantasy football managers. If he can have a breakout season, he’ll earn some big bucks in Cleveland or elsewhere and possibly help power the fantasy teams he’s on to a championship. To that end, the fourth-year wideout shared his goal in the 2023 season: To get better at everything.

“I’m just trying to get better in every single way,” Peoples-Jones told reporters Monday. “Whether that’s my catch point. Whether that’s my knowledge of the game, knowledge of defenses, situational awareness, I’m just trying to add a lot of things to my toolkit.”

That assertion by the 2020 sixth-round pick will be music to the ears of Browns fans and fantasy football managers alike.

Donovan Peoples-Jones finished last season with 61 catches, 839 yards, and three touchdowns in year three of his rookie contract. That made him WR39 in fantasy football last season. In 2023, the WR has a full season with quarterback Deshaun Watson and all the motivation in the world, as he’ll be a free agent this coming offseason.

Donovan Peoples-Jones’ current average draft position (ADP) in fantasy football is 189 overall or as the WR67. If he just finishes in line with last season, He’ll outperform his draft position by nearly 30 spots. If the 6-foot-2 wideout truly is getting better at everything, as he says, and his stats continue to improve — as they have in each of his first three years — the Browns WR could be a major fantasy football sleeper this season.