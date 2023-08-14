The Cleveland Browns are going into their second year with Deshaun Watson leading the offense under head coach Kevin Stefanski. Speaking on his comfort level for the upcoming 2023 NFL season, Watson says that he feels ‘way better' after a strong preseason opener versus the Washington Commanders, reports CBS Sports' Dave Richard.

“Way better than last year. There was so much going on last year and just really just trying to play catch-up and get to know everyone and new system and everything. But having a full offseason and being able to lock in with the guys and run the first-team offense all the way through has definitely been a help for myself and the confidence to get ready for this season.”

Browns fans will be thrilled to hear Deshaun Watson speak about the progress he has seen in the offense installed by Kevin Stefanski and how the unit feels as a whole. The Browns have massive expectations this year, so they will definitely feel good about Watson believing in where the offense stands as of right now.

Besides Watson, the Browns will be expecting big things from guys like Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and David Njoku. All three guys have posted big numbers without a stud at quarterback in the past, so if Watson can play like the player that the Browns traded for, then Pro Bowl caliber seasons could be on the cusp for the Cleveland playmakers.

Stay tuned into Browns training camp and preseason for any more updates regarding Deshaun Watson; Kevin Stefanski will hope that any more news surrounding his franchise quarterback will be about how much Watson loves this offense.