Cleveland sports has embraced Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona over the past 11 years. Fans of the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Cavaliers have also come to grow fond of Francona, who's known as a tremendous baseball coach and even better person. Players and coaches in other sports have also taken notice of Francona. With the Guardians manager expected to retire after the 2023 season, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski explained Francona's impact on him.

“He's been so supportive of me, I know J.B. (Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff) as well,” Stefanski said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “He's a mentor type that doesn't ask for anything in return, but is happy to share advice when available. But to be here for as long as he did, to do it the way he's done it with class constantly, always making it about his players, never making it about himself, I think is a great testament to the person he is.”

Kevin Stefanski a fan of Terry Francona

Cleveland isn't a big market. Still, fans in the city love their sports. Whether it's the Browns, Cavs, or Guardians, Cleveland fans go all in for their teams.

This comes with added pressure, something Terry Francona navigated perfectly. He led the Guardians to a World Series appearance in 2016, falling just short of winning the whole thing. Nevertheless, Francona helped the team enjoy a quality 2010's decade which was followed by two more playoff appearances since 2020.

As a result, Francona received a standing ovation and heartwarming tribute video on Wednesday prior to his impending retirement.

Stefanski is still fairly early in his coaching career. He certainly will not forget the lessons he received from Terry Francona. Whoever Cleveland ends up hiring to replace Tito will have enormous shoes to fill. But knowing Francona, he likely would be open to giving advice to the Guardians' next manager.