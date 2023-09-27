Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona is approaching retirement as the team plays its final home game of the 2023 season against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, and Guardians and their fans gave him all of the love that he deserves for his great career before the game.

The Cleveland faithful gave Terry Francona a MASSIVE ovation before his final home game pic.twitter.com/ZBud8GBxq4 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 27, 2023

Bally Sports Cleveland put together a tribute video for Terry Francona as well, showing some of the best moments in his time with the team.

In celebration of Terry Francona's 11 seasons as Cleveland's manager. Thank you, Tito. ❤️ #ForTheLand | @CleGuardians pic.twitter.com/wtTT2ahB4F — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) September 27, 2023

The Guardians also put together a pregame video tribute for Francona, which the crowd loved to see.

The end of the pregame video tribute to Terry Francona that led to two curtain calls. pic.twitter.com/RlwQ91l7cG — Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) September 27, 2023

To end it all off, Francona saluted the fans before the start of the game.

One last time in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/Mmv5YLGKGj — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) September 27, 2023

The game is crucial for the Reds on Wednesday, but Francona's tribute was well-deserved. He managed for 23 years in total, and has a 1948-1670 record as a manager, according to Baseball Reference.

Francona managed with the Philadelphia Phillies for four years, all losing seasons, but found a ton of success with the Boston Red Sox when he was hired in 2004. He helped the Red Sox snap their 86-year World Series drought in 2004, and won another championship with them in 2007. He was dismissed after the 2011 season.

With Cleveland, Francona won the American League Pennant in 2016, and nearly won the World Series against the Chicago Cubs. Cleveland lost an iconic Game 7 to the Cubs that year by one run in extra innings.

Francona has had a positive influence on the Cleveland organization since arriving there in 2013. The team had a winning record in nine out of his 11 seasons managing the team.