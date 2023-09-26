While he hasn't yet confirmed it, Terry Francona seems close to finishing up his tenure with the Cleveland Guardians. As Francona prepares to leave the Guardians and MLB, the long-time manager explained his inevitable decision.

Francona has dealt with numerous health issues throughout his managerial career. He was forced to miss the final 63 games of the 2021 season due to his health. This season, Francona spent time in the hospital due to lightheadness. Beyond all of his health complications, Francona just wants to manage the Guardians the right way. Unfortunately, he's not sure if he is still the right man for the job, via Mandy Bell of MLB.com.

“I know how I feel about doing the job a certain way and I don't think that I can necessarily do that anymore,” Francona said. “And that bothers me.”

At 74-83, the Guardians have been eliminated from the playoffs. But until the final day of the regular season, Terry Francona is their manager. Many believe Francona will then announce his retirement once the season comes to a close. If Francona does decide to call it a career, he'll leave MLB as one of the most successful and iconic managers in league history.

Over his 23 years behind the bench, Francona has racked up an overall record of 1,948-1,669. He won two World Series, three pennants and three Manager of the Year awards. From his time with the Boston Red Sox to the Guardians, Francona was always one of the more recognizable managers in MLB.

It's never easy seeing health force someone to walk away from their passion. But when Francona does hang up his cleats, he'll be leaving a last legacy that MLB fans won't soon forget.