Flacco is back on Cleveland's practice squad as the Browns decide who to cut after naming the former Super Bowl MVP their starter for the rest of the year.

The Joe Flacco era with the Cleveland Browns is just getting started. After Flacco led the Browns to a 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, head coach Kevin Stefanski named him the starting quarterback for the rest of the season. As it currently stands though, Flacco is not on the Browns' active roster.

Flacco reverted to the practice squad following his second of three elevations to the 53-man roster. Despite his chance to sign onto the active roster of any NFL team while on Cleveland's practice squad, Flacco wants to remain with the Browns, according to Adam Schefter.

Flacco threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's win, posting a 92 passer rating in the process. The Browns improved to 8-5 with the win and currently sit as the fifth seed in the AFC playoff picture with four weeks left.

How far can Flacco take the Browns?

It took Joe Flacco only two starts to prove he still has something left in the tank and the Browns seem ready to ride the wave as long as they can. A season-ending injury to Deshaun Watson spelled the end of Cleveland's season for a lot of people, but the team boasts the best total defense in the NFL and now has a true veteran presence under center with Flacco.

That can only count for so much for so long and Flacco is sure to make some mistakes along the way – he's thrown an interception in each start – but he showed that he's still a viable NFL quarterback. He's the best option the Browns have at the moment considering the inconsistencies that Dorian Thompson-Robinson showed.

With the defense that Cleveland has this season, who knows how far they can go? The Browns should be in most games because of their defense, so Flacco and the offense at the very least will have chances to win games down the stretch.

Cleveland has games against the Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals that will directly impact all three team's playoff chances. If Joe Flacco shows up, the Browns should find themselves in the playoffs.