Joe Flacco appears to be the hero the Browns need to keep their playoff chances very much alive in the 2023 NFL season.

Joe Flacco is proving to be just the right man for the job as the starter for the Cleveland Browns. In Week 14, the veteran delivered yet another sparkling performance to lead Cleveland to a 31-27 win in a shootout versus the Jacksonville Jaguars at home. Flacco downplayed his performance but shared a key insight on how he's finding the way his new team operates on the field.

“It was definitely an ugly game,” Flacco said during a postgame interview with Evan Washburn of CBS. “Mistakes on both sides. Definitely didn't play the cleanest game on my end, but I have a feeling that's the way this team kind of likes it. They really react well in times like that. Listen, I've been here for a couple weeks, and I've been watching them on TV for the last bit, and that's kind of what I've seen. Hey, we'll take them any way we can get them.”

Joe Flacco having a career revival with the Browns

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback completed 26 of his 45 throws for 311 passing yards and three touchdowns with an interception. In other words, Flacco passed for more yards in a game than Deshaun Watson ever has since becoming a Cleveland quarterback.

With the Browns having success with Flacco under center, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that the 38-year-old QB will be the team's starter for the rest of the season. That's quite a turnaround for Flacco's career which looked as though it was over after his stint with the New York Jets ended.

Flacco and the 8-5 Browns will deal with the Chicago Bears in Week 15.