By leading the Browns to a Week 14 victory over the Jaguars, Joe Flacco has been named Cleveland's QB1 for the remainder of the season.

With the Cleveland Browns exhausting every other option at quarterback, they signed Joe Flacco as a last ditch resort. Their gamble has paid off greater than the Browns could've expected as Flacco has found a home in Cleveland.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that Flacco would remain Cleveland's starting quarterback for the remainder of the season, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. The announcement came after Flacco led the Browns to a 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14.

In the win, Flacco completed 26-of-45 passes for 311 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Flacco found tight end David Njoku in the end zone twice before the half to give Cleveland a two score lead. His third touchdown pass – a 48-yarder to David Bell – moved the score to 28-14. While the Jaguars fought back, Flacco and company were able to hold the line.

Their matchup against the Jaguars marked the second game Flacco has started for the Browns. Overall, he has thrown for 565 yards, five touchdowns and two picks. In just two games, Flacco has essentially produced half of what Deshaun Watson – 1,115 yards, seven touchdowns – did in six contests.

With the win, Cleveland moved to 8-5 on the season. They are firmly in both the AFC North and Wild Card hunt. For the Browns to make a deep playoff run, they'll need strong quarterback play. Cleveland is convince Joe Flacco can provide it.

One game against the Jaguars won't suddenly turn Flacco back to his prime Baltimore Ravens years. But it is enough to show the Browns he can handle the QB1 role for the remainder of the year.