Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt was fired up after Dorian Thompson-Robinson's game-winning drive against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Cleveland Browns came away with a hard-fought 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at home on Sunday with Dorian Thompson-Robinson leading a game-winning drive, and running back Kareem Hunt had a glowing review for his performance after the game.

“I'm telling him that's a heck of a job of stepping up,” Kareem Hunt said that he was telling Dorian Thompson-Robinson after the game-winning field goal was good, via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. “It's many more to go, man. I'm proud of him, the way he bounced back and he just gotta keep it going, man, the kid has heart. You should see how hard he plays.”

My @nflnetwork postgame interview with a fired-up Kareem Hunt on DTR, the final drive and the #Browns earning another huge division win. pic.twitter.com/Wi2VeTggJQ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 19, 2023

It has been an eventful week for the Browns coming off of their wild win against the Baltimore Ravens a week ago, to losing their starting quarterback in Deshaun Watson, to beating the rival Steelers to move to 7-3 on the season.

The Browns will be moving on to play the Denver Broncos on the road next week, and Hunt detailed what the team needs to do to keep the positive momentum going.

“We just gotta keep finding a way to win, man,” Hunt said, via Pelissero. “Each game is the next-biggest game, and we gotta find a way to win. You know it ain't always pretty, we didn't perform like we wanted to on offense and running the ball, but we found a way to scrape out a W. That's the only thing that matters.”

It will be interesting to see if the Browns can get another win with Thompson-Robinson under center next week.