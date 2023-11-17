Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku does not feel the team's goals are out of reach amid Deshaun Watson injury

The Cleveland Browns are making it clear that their goals for the season aren't done just because of the season-ending shoulder injury to Deshaun Watson. The surprising announcement led many to start writing the Browns off, particularly after Watson just rebounded from an early pick-six to lead a surprising 33-31 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

When asked about keeping their goals for the year, tight end David Njoku said, “It’s realistic as hell. Ain’t s**t change,” via Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram.

In four games without Watson earlier this year, Njoku had 201 receiving yards. No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper also had a 100-year receiving game during that period.

Earlier this week, cornerback Greg Newsome II stuck up for his and called out anyone who might count out the Browns now that Watson is injured. He posted on X, “Jump off board if you want. You will regret it.”

Though a lot of how the Browns will fare the rest of the year will ride on the performance of Dorian Thompson-Robinson and P.J. Walker, ( or potentially Joe Flacco ), Cleveland knows they have other skill players they can count on. Outside of Njoku, Cooper has had back-to-back games with over 95 receiving yards while Jerome Ford is coming off an 100-yard rushing outing.

The Browns already survived the four-game stretch without Watson earlier this season, going 4-2 during that period. They have also managed to endure the injury to star running back Nick Chubb early in the year.