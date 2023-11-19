With the Browns picking up a win over the Steelers in Week 11, quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson won his first game at the NFL level.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson didn't have the best rookie debut for the Cleveland Browns. But when given a second chance, Thompson-Robinson proved to himself and the Browns that he can win at the NFL level.

Cleveland defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11, 13-10. The victory moved the Browns to 7-3 on the season and gave Thompson-Robinson his first win as a starting NFL quarterback. After the victory, cameras caught Thompson-Robinson taking in the moment, via CBS.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson emotional in the final moments of the Browns win. pic.twitter.com/1ccLG8tHtP — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 19, 2023

The Browns were locked in a defensive battle with the Steelers in Week 11. Jerome Ford found the end zone in the first quarter, but that was the only touchdown in the first half. Jaylen Warren of the Steelers answered back with a 74-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. But with the game tied 10-10 with two seconds left on the clock, kicker Dustin Hopkins nailed a 34-yard field goal to give Cleveland the win.

In the victory, Thompson-Robinson completed 24-of-43 passes for 165 scoreless yards and an interception. His numbers won't open any eyes, but it was certainly better than his three interception NFL debut against the Baltimore Ravens.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson got the starting opportunity due to Deshaun Watson's injury. After his initial struggles, Cleveland turned to PJ Walker. But then the Browns shifted course, going back to Thompson-Robinson. It wasn't pretty, but the Browns' belief turned into a win.

For the quarterback, it's a dream come true. Whatever happens to his QB1 status or however far the Browns end up going, Thompson-Robinson can always say he won an NFL game as the starting quarterback.