Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York missed another big preseason kick in the team’s final tune-up vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. And while head coach Kevin Stefanski says he still believes in York’s talent, he didn’t commit to the kicker being on the Browns’ Week 1 roster.

York, a second-year kicker who the Browns drafted in the fourth round last year, was just 4-of-8 on field goals during the Browns preseason, although he did go 8-of-8 on extra points. He also failed to convert three game-winning kicks in two games.

Against the Philadelphia Eagles, York missed a 47-yard kick in an 18-18 game and then missed a 41-yarder after a penalty on the first miss. On Saturday against the Chiefs, the KC line blocked a potential game-winning 43-yard field goal.

After that miss, reporters asked Stefanski about York’s job security, and the Browns head coach was non-committal about the kicker’s Week 1 status.

“All of those type of things, as you know, we always keep those internal as we get through this week. But I’ll reiterate, I think Cade is very, very, very talented,” Stefanski told the media, per Cleveland.com. “All roster decisions and those types of things are things that we talk about internally, really at every position. So, that’s where I’d leave it.”

Cade York was 24-of-32 on field goals last season and 35-of-37 on extra points. That field goal percentage (75%) was 30th in the league last season among qualified kickers.

Now that the Browns preseason is over and Week 1 is on the horizon, Kevin Stefanski could bring in a kicker who loses out on one of the competitions that are going on around the league. The Browns start the 2023 NFL season by hosting their AFC North rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, September 10.