Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has addressed the strange Instagram post from kicker Cade York during yesterday's game versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

After York made a successful field goal in the first half, York reposted an Instagram story from the Browns Instagram page showing him kicking the field goal.

Given that players are not supposed to use their phones during the game, York's post was already strange enough. When York went on to miss two tries at the game-winning field goal, he deleted the post.

Kevin Stefanski has said he knows about the post. “Kevin Stefanski says he was aware there was an IG post on Cade York’s account at halftime of the Eagles game. He said York didn’t post it and will talk to him. They’re not permitted to use phones during games,” per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

With the game tied at 18-18, York missed a shot at a 47-yard field goal which would have been the game winner. However, a penalty on the Eagles gave York a second chance. He missed again, this one at 42 yards.

The Browns will want to see a lot more from York, who they drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft. Though York did make his first three field goals of the night, the final two misses were discouraging, especially after York was only 24-for-32 on field goals his rookie season.

Even after the blunder, York remains unfazed. “Confidence is never gonna be an issue for me,” York said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “I don't think the preseason so far is a good indication of how I've been kicking so far.”