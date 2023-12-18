Game recognizes game.

The Cleveland Browns are getting their groove back once again as Joe Flacco led them from the depths of a huge deficit. Justin Fields and his Chicago Bears were off dominating them after starting hot. But, the quarterback activated his long-dormant clutch gene and got the job done before the game clock ran out. This epic performance even caught the attention of Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James.

“WOW FLACCO!!! A DIME #DawgPound” was the immediate reaction that LeBron James dropped after Joe Flacco finished the game for the Browns.

Video via PFF

The quarterback did not want to go down without swinging. He may have notched three interceptions against a tough Bears secondary but he made up for it in the latter minutes of the game. When it all wrapped up, he ended up outgunning Justin Fields. Flacco notched 374 passing yards on 28 passing yards. He missed 16 passes but more than made up for it with two touchdowns. The Lakers legend loved every second of this great display of his offensive arsenal.

Flacco is proving to be an effective offensive engine for the Browns. He pushed them to 377 total yards with an average gain of 5.6 yards per play. This eclipsed the Bears' performance by a large margin. Their opponents only managed to get 3.4 yards per snap and 236 total yards.

This Browns squad already has a postseason berth set on their horizon. But, they need to hold down their standings and get more wins in the next couple of matchups. Will they be able to make a deep run and head for the Super Bowl come February next year?