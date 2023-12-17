Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco isn't ready to say goodbye to the NFL. The veteran wants to play next season.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco wants people to know that he's not leaving without a fight. The veteran quarterback is not looking to retire and wants to play in 2024, per NFL Network. Flacco is 38 years old and is having a comeback year in Cleveland.

Flacco had been considered past his prime by many teams in the NFL. The experienced gunslinger signed to the Browns' practice squad in November, but worked his way into a starting role for the team and a one-year contract. Since then, he's been resurgent with the Browns. Flacco has thrown for 565 yards for the team since he joined the squad, with 5 touchdowns and only two interceptions in two games. The Browns won the last game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, 31-27. Flacco had a monster game, throwing for 311 yards and three touchdowns.

Flacco won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2012. He was named the Most Valuable Player of that game. Flacco was drafted by the Ravens in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He also played for the Jets, Eagles, and Broncos. He's thrown for 42,885 yards in his career with 237 touchdowns and 149 interceptions. Flacco hasn't thrown for more than 2,000 yards in a season since 2018, his final year with the Ravens.

It's always interesting to see a comeback story in professional sports, and that just might be what Browns fans are witnessing watching Flacco this year. The Browns are playing the 5-8 Chicago Bears on Sunday, which will be Flacco's next opportunity to lead the team to victory. The Bears are coming into the game with momentum, having won their last two games. The Browns and Bears kick off at 1:00 Eastern.