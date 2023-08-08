The Cleveland Browns' top running back on the depth chart behind Nick Chubb suffered an injury in training camp. Jerome Ford has a hamstring injury that is expected to cost him time during Browns training camp, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Ford suffered the injury Monday. The injury could keep the running back out for the Browns' Week 1 opener, potentially leaving the team in search of a backup for Nick Chubb.

The Browns' depth behind Chubb isn't what it used to be when Kareem Hunt was on the roster. Hunt had played each of the last four seasons with Cleveland. He's expected to sign with the New Orleans Saints ahead of their first preseason game.

Neither Chubb nor Ford saw any action in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. The first exhibition contest of the year largely features players who are fighting to make the Week 1 roster. Demetric Felton Jr. led the Browns with 46 rushing yards. Felton Jr. averaged 6.6 yards per carry and scored a touchdown. John Kelly Jr. had 42 rushing yards on 10 attempts.

Hassan Hall, an undrafted rookie, had 34 rushing yards on five attempts in Cleveland's 21-16 win over the New York Jets.

Felton Jr. has totaled eight carries in the last two seasons with Cleveland. Kelly Jr. has spent parts of the last three seasons on the Browns' practice squad and only has two carries for the team during the regular season.

Ford only had eight carries for 12 yards as a rookie in the 2022 season. The Browns took Ford in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. After transferring from Alabama, Ford rushed for 1,319 yards with Cincinnati in his senior season.