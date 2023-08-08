After their workouts with the New Orleans Saints, running back Kareem Hunt and linebacker Anthony Barr are on the verge of officially becoming members of the NFC South franchise.

“The New Orleans Saints are expected to sign both Kareem Hunt and Anthony Barr, if both players pass their physicals and are in shape, per sources,” wrote Dianna Russin of ESPN in a tweet.

Hunt had a visit with the Saints amid the team's desire to shore up the depth of its backfield. The need to address their suddenly slim running back room is largely due to the three-game suspension handed by the NFL to star tailback Alvin Kamara and the devastating season-ending injury suffered this month by Eno Benjamin. Hunt has the look of a capable placeholder for Kamara, having served as a backup to Nick Chubb with the Cleveland Browns over the last four seasons. During his time with the Browns, Kamara rushed for 1,874 yards and 16 touchdowns to go with 1,806 receiving yards and 17 touchdown receptions in 76 games played.

Barr, on the other hand, last saw action in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys during the 2022 campaign. In 14 games played for Dallas, the four-time Pro Bowler recorded 35 solo tackles, a sack, and two tackles for losses. Barr's looming addition to New Orleans should help mitigate the impact of the team's loss of Andrew Dowell for the rest of the year due to a knee injury.

The Saints are scheduled to play the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season at home on Sep. 10.