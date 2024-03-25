The top two teams in the Atlantic Divison face off as the Boston Bruins visit the Florida Panthers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Bruins-Panthers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Bruins enter the game sitting at 41-16-15 on the year, which is tied for the top spot in the Atlantic Division. They have struggled a little recently, falling in each of their last two games. After falling to the Rangers, the Bruins's last game was with the Flyers. After a scoreless first period, Travis Konecny gave the Flyers the lead in the second. The Bruins would tie it up in the third, but Konecny scored again to give the Flyers back the lead. Then, Danton Heinen scored to make it a tie game, but with 1:29 left in the game, Tyson Foerster gave the Flyers the lead, as they would win the game 3-2.
Meanwhile, the Panthers are 46-20-5 on the year, which is tied with the Bruins at the top of the division. They are also coming off games with the Rangers and Flyers. Like the Bruins, they would fall to the Rangers, but they had a different result against the Flyers. Sam Reinhart scored in the first period to give the Panthers the lead. In the second, Vladimir Tarasenko would expand the lead, and then Carter Verhaeghe made it a three-goal game in the third. Bobby Brink would get one back for the Flyers, but Sam Reinhart would score again to close the door, having the Panthers win 4-1.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Bruins-Panthers Odds
Boston Bruins: +1.5 (-215)
Moneyline: +115
Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+176)
Moneyline: -138
Over: 5.5 (-124)
Under: 5.5 (+102)
How to Watch Bruins vs. Panthers
Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT
TV: NHLPP/ESPN+
Why The Bruins Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Bruins sit tenth in the NHL this year in goals per game with 3.31 per game. David Pastrnak leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year. He comes into the game with 44 goals on the year and 55 assists, good for 99 total points. He has been great on the power play as well. Pastrnak comes in with 12 goals and 21 assists on the power play this year. Brad Marchand is second on the team in goals and points this year. He has 27 goals and 35 assists this year, good for 62 points. He has seven goals and 17 assists this year on the power play.
Sitting third on the team in goals is Charlie Coyle. Coyle entered the game with 23 goals and 32 assists this year, good for 55 points. He has also started to find success in the power play. Coyle has six goals and four assists on the power play. Meanwhile, the Bruins also get help on the offensive end from the blue line. Charlie McAvoy comes in fifth on the team in points. He has nine goals and 33 assists this year, good for 42 points. That gives the Bruins five payers with 40 or more points this year.
The Bruins have also been solid on the power play this year, sitting eighth in the NHL with a 23.6 percent success rate. Further, they have been solid on the penalty kill, sitting with an 81.9 percent success rate, eight in the NHL.
The Bruins are expected to start Linus Ullmark in goal in this one. He is 19-8-7 on the year with a 2.66 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. Ullmark has continued to be solid in March. He has a 2.33 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. Still, he is just 3-2-1 on the month. In games in which he has allowed more than two goals, he has not found a win.
Why The Panthers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Panthers come into the game sitting 12th in the NHL in goals per game, scoring 3.23 goals per contest this year. They are led by Sam Reinhart. Reinhart leads the team in goals and points this year. He comes into the game with 50 goals on the year, plus 33 assists, giving him 83 total points. He has also been great on the power play, coming in with 27 power-play goals on the year, plus six assists. Further, Reinhart has scored five times short-handed this year. Helping him out on the power play with Matthew Tkachuk. Tkachuk comes into the game with 23 goals and 55 total assists, leading the team in assists and sitting second to the team in points with 78. He has just five goals on the power play but has 26 assists this year.
Meanwhile, Carter Verhaeghe comes into the game second on the team in goals. He has 32 goals and 37 assists, good for 69 total points. He has eight goals and 13 assists on the power play. Aleksander Barkov sits fourth on the team in points and is one of four guys on the team with over 60 points this year. He comes into the game with 18 goals, but 48 assists, giving him 66 total points this year. Like Tkachuk, he has been great setting up the power play, sitting with five goals and 23 assists when man-up this year.
The Panthers have the fourth-best power-play unit in the NHL this year, sitting with a 26.2 percent success rate when on the man advantage. They have also been solid on the penalty kill, coming in with an 81.9 percent success rate, seventh in the NHL.
Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to be in goal for this game. He is 35-15-3 on the year with a 2.38 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. Bobrovsky is tied for third in the NHL in wins, tied for seventh in save percentage, and leads the league in goals against average. Still, he is just 3-4-1 in March, sitting with a .912 save percentage and a 2.50 goals-against average in March.
Final Bruins-Panthers Prediction & Pick
This is going to be a great game between two of the best in the NHL. Still, the Bruins have struggled against higher-quality offenses as of late. The Panthers have one of those. Further, the Bruins are tied for the lead in the division mainly because of how many close games they play that result in overtime. They are not winning a lot of those games in overtime though. The prediction for this Bruins-Panthers clash is a close game that could see overtime, but the Panthers will pull it off.
Final Bruins-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Panthers ML