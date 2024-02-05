Jason Kelce knows that Baker Mayfield was always great.

After being the first overall pick and falling short of expectations, Baker Mayfield was placed in the back of NFL fans' minds. He was labeled as a bust and someone who could not handle pressure well. However, he had a huge career breakthrough because of Todd Bowles and Dave Canales. This helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback regain his groove back. It even caught the eye of Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce, via Adam Silvon of Pewter Report.

“I’ve always had tremendous respect for Baker. He’s a fighter, he’s a guy that wears his heart on his sleeve. You can tell that just by any team that he has been on and you can tell guys rally behind him and enjoy playing with him… Unfortunately, we had to be on the tail-end of it, the end of the year, but I definitely love watching,” Jason Kelce declared.

The Eagles legend's staunch observation held true throughout the season. Baker Mayfield made a solid case for being this year's Comeback Player of the Year and might even win the award. This was after he led the Buccaneers to a Divisional Round matchup against the Detroit Lions. Todd Bowles knew that Mayfield would work for the Buccaneers and did not pressure him much. This ended up benefitting the squad quite a lot.

There is no guarantee that the Buccaneers would make it back for a run with Dave Canales' departure. However, a leader like Mayfield on the field will certainly boost their chances of a deep playoff push.