The Miami Dolphins have lost a couple of key players early on during the NFL free agency period, including Robert Hunt going to the Carolina Panthers. On Tuesday, the Dolphins made a massive splash by agreeing to a deal with Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaq Barrett, per Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report.
‘BREAKING: Free agent pass rusher Shaq Barrett tells me he’s signing with the #Dolphins. @BleacherReportThe 2x Super Bowl champ and former All-Pro has 59 career sacks.'
Barrett spent the past five seasons in Tampa Bay after beginning his NFL career with four seasons in Denver. Now, he stays in the state of Florida and joins a Dolphins roster that is trying to make a push for the AFC East crown. The deal is for one year and worth $9 million, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Barrett played 16 games in 2023 and recorded 33 solo tackles with 4.5 sacks. His best season came in 2019 when he had 19.5 sacks and an interception, and he brings a ton of defensive presence to the Dolphins.
Miami also agreed to a reworked contract with OL Terron Armstead and brought in Seattle Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks to help the defense as well. On the other hand, the Dolphins saw Christian Wilkins leave and agree to a massive contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.
With both Jaelen Phillips and Bradley Chubb expected to miss the start of the 2024 season due to injuries, Barrett provides a massive fill-in. When they come back, the trio will form a formidable group on the defensive side of things as Miami tries to compete in the AFC East.