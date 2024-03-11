On Sunday afternoon, the NFL world received a jolt to the senses when it was announced that star quarterback Baker Mayfield would be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a new 3-year, $100 million deal. Mayfield led a relative resurgence for the Buccaneers this past year, leading the team all the way to the divisional round of the NFC playoffs before eventually bowing out to the Detroit Lions in a tightly contested game.
One person who seems thrilled with Mayfield's new contract is none other than sports media personality Skip Bayless of FS1's Undisputed, who recently took to his own account on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, to officially give his seal of approval on the new deal.
“Congrats to Baker Mayfield. Right choice because of right situation. But bigger congrats to the Bucs. Baker will be a STEAL for just 30 mil next year,” wrote Bayless.
Indeed, Baker Mayfield's new contract would seem to be a testament to betting on yourself in the modern NFL. Mayfield made multiple different stops around the league after parting ways with the Cleveland Browns, the team that drafted him number one overall several years ago. However, the flashes were always there of why he was drafted so high to begin with, and those flashes began to manifest themselves more consistently throughout this season.
In any case, with their quarterback situation now intact, the Buccaneers will look to begin retooling their roster around Mayfield to continue to compete next season.