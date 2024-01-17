Are the Buccaneers gonna keep rolling against the Lions?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading into the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs with a lot of momentum. After a hard-fought win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round, the Buccaneers are looking to continue their winning ways against the Detroit Lions. Now, let's explore some bold projections for the Buccaneers as they eagerly approach their playoff clash with the Lions.

The Buccaneers So Far

Having secured a 32-9 victory over the Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on Monday, the Buccaneers marked their first playoff win in the Todd Bowles era. This triumph propels them into the NFC Divisional Round to take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday.

Took care of business. Up next ➡️ Detroit pic.twitter.com/hNvG5lIWuy — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 16, 2024

This upcoming matchup serves as another rematch from the 2023 regular season. It echoes the pattern of Tampa Bay's recent game against the Eagles. The last encounter with the Lions saw the Buccaneers succumb to a 20-6 defeat also at Raymond James Stadium. It was one of their most lackluster offensive performances of the season. Now, the Buccaneers are poised to seek redemption as they travel to the Lions' den. The Bucs aim to avenge their previous loss and secure a spot in their second NFC Championship game in four years.

Interestingly, the Buccaneers and Lions have a playoff history. This dates back to 1997 when the Bucs emerged victorious with a 20-10 win as the fourth seed. However, their subsequent defeat to division rival Green Bay marked the end of that playoff run. We'll see if that happens again here.

Here are our bold predictions for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they face the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

Baker Cooks

In the Buccaneers' Wild Card victory against the Eagles, Baker Mayfield stepped up by completing 22 of 36 passes for 337 yards. Despite entering the game with rib and ankle injuries, Mayfield exhibited no signs of hindrance. He delivered a stellar performance, throwing three touchdowns with no interceptions. His remarkable showing included an impressive 9.4 yards per attempt, a significant improvement from his season-low 4.3 figure in Week 18. Mayfield connected with nine different targets. He secured his fifth multi-touchdown game in the last six outings. The veteran quarterback's momentum remains strong as he prepares for a potential high-scoring clash against the Lions. We have Mayfield easily going over 270 yards here with at least two touchdowns.

White Washed

In the Wild Card win over the Eagles, Rachaad White carried the ball 18 times for 72 yards. He also contributed a three-yard reception. Sure, he maintained his usual workload on the ground. He even set a positive tone for Tampa Bay with effective runs on the opening drive. However, White's longer rushes were limited to 12 yards. Although less involved in the passing game, White may see an expanded role as a receiver in the upcoming game against the Lions. This is especially true considering Detroit's strong defense against the run. Still, we have White getting severely limited here. He will fail to surpass 70 total yards against the Lions.

Efficient Evans

Mike Evans faced an atypical level of inefficiency in the Buccaneers' Wild Card win over the Eagles. He tallied just three receptions on seven targets for 48 yards. Despite finishing third in receptions and fourth in receiving yards, Evans experienced a strong finish with key grabs on Tampa Bay's final scoring drive. An uncharacteristic drop of a well-thrown deep ball from Baker Mayfield also contributed to Evans' modest performance. We anticipate him to play a significant role in the Buccaneers' air attack against the Lions. He should be much more efficient here and will finish with 100-plus yards.

Buccaneers Fall

Reflecting on their earlier struggles against the Lions, the Buccaneers are gearing up for a redemption opportunity in the Divisional Round. Mayfield's impressive form poses a challenge for the Lions' defense, particularly the threat posed by Aidan Hutchinson and the pass rush. The Buccaneers acknowledge the need to avoid turnovers. That was a key factor in their success against the Eagles. As the Lions host the rematch, the Buccaneers aim to overcome their previous 20-6 defeat, ensuring a competitive performance on the road.

Keep in mind that Lions QB Jared Goff finds comfort in being at home. The Lions also secured a crucial victory with some assistance from the referees in their previous game against the Rams. We feel this will be a very competitive game, but the Lions will outlast the Bucs. Detroit should win this by one score and advance to the NFC Championship Game.

Looking Ahead

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter the upcoming Divisional Round clash against the Detroit Lions with a blend of momentum, payback aspirations, and key player performances. Baker Mayfield's fiery display in the Wild Card win sets a positive tone. It signals a potent aerial attack against the Lions. Rachaad White's reliable ground game adds versatility to the offensive strategy. Despite an uneven night for Mike Evans, the Buccaneers recognize the need for efficiency in their passing game. As they seek redemption for their earlier defeat, the Buccaneers aim to deliver another zero-turnover performance. That would be very crucial for silencing the enthusiastic crowd inside Ford Field. The upcoming Divisional Round matchup promises an intriguing battle. The Bucs aim to capitalize on their recent success and continue their journey toward playoff glory.